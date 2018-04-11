Ofcom’s new regulations are welcomed as operator sets out to improve UK broadband

New rules aim to increase investment in full-fibre broadband and improve Openreach service quality

Ofcom has announced new rules aimed to improve broadband in Britain.

The guidelines, which were drafted on February 23 and reviewed by the European Commission for consultation, came into effect on April 1 with the aim of increasing investment in full-fibre broadband networks and improving the quality of Openreach’s service.

Ofcom has challenged BT to open its telegraph poles and underground tunnels to rival providers, allowing for its own full fibre networks to be assembled quicker.

Ofcom will also no longer regulate Openreach broadband product prices, with the incentive for operators to build fullfibre networks.

More affordable superfast broadband will be available as wholesale prices Openreach charges telecoms companies have been reduced.

uSwitch head of regulation Richard Neudegg said: “The decision to reduce wholesale price for entry-level fibre broadband is especially welcome, helping ensure cost is not a barrier to consumer uptake of superfast services.

“We cannot simply rely on a ‘build it and they will come’ mentality. Too many households are still lagging behind on poorly-suited services and risk being left behind.”

Ofcom has also proposed an Openreach ‘40/10’ Mbit/s package for a monthly cost of £12.06 and hope to roll this out by 2021.

There will also be tougher measures in place for Openreach to repair faults and for quicker installation of new broadband lines.