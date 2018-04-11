SMARTY launches debut advertising campaign following beta success

After a successful trial in 2017 SMARTY is coming to the mainstream to promote SIM-only services

Following a successful beta launch last year, SIM-only network SMARTY has launched the first advertising campaign the company has run.

The ‘SMARTY/not SMARTY’ campaign has been created by Wieden and Kennedy London who specialise in advertising, with clients including; Nike, Three and Orange to name a few.

Making use of 3D animations, the advert depicts real life situations to highlight there is always right and wrong choices and that using SMARTY is the correct decision.

SMARTY, operate on the Three network and offer customers no minimum contract, unlimited UK standard calls and texts as well as discounted bills for any unused data.

SMARTY general manager Elin McLean said ahead of the launch:”Following our successful beta last year, we’re really excited to launch SMARTY to the wider world with our very first advertising campaign.

“It will play out across TV and radio and aims to further expand awareness of the brand to a wider audience and ultimately communicate our different approach to mobile.”

Featuring on both TV and radio, the adverts will be broadcast during key daytime slots to boost viewing figures and is set for immediate release.