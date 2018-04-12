Andy Tow appointed to lead Retail Marketing Group

Tow stepped down as Vodafone-dealer Redsquid Communications CEO in November

Andy Tow has been appointed as managing director of marketing firm, Retail Marketing Group.

Tow joins Retail Marketing after stepping down as CEO of Vodafone Total Communications Partner, Redsquid Communications in November.

He assumed the role of special advisor to the Redsquid board. Tow garnered 30 years of experience in the telecoms industry.

In the past Tow was managing director at Genuine Solutions from 2015 to 2016, he also assumed the role at Excalibur Communications, Chess Partner Services and Avenir Telecom from 2008 to 2015.

Following his appointment Tow (pictured) told Mobile News: “What most compelled me to Retail Marketing Group is the sheer breadth of opportunity that lies ahead.

“This is a business that has already achieved so many amazing things, but a large aspect of its market remains untapped. It’s this potential for growth that makes me genuinely excited”.