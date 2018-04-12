OnePlus 5T sold out across Europe

The 5T is sill available at O2

OnePlus has announced it has sold out the its latest flagship, the OnePlus 5T on its website in the UK and across Europe.

The Chinese manufacturer claimed the same feat was achieved in North America in March, which was “well ahead of expectation”. However, sales figures were not revealed in the statement released today (April 12). Stock is still available with UK operator exclusive partner O2.

This year OnePlus has struck multiple partnerships in its bid to ship more smartphones. It now has four operator partnerships across Europe: O2 in the UK, Elisa in Finland, 3 in Denmark and recently Telia in Sweden. A retailer agreement was also penned with Amazon Germany.

The company reported double year-on-year revenue growth to over $1.4 billion (£987m)for 2017. It is widely expected the manufacturer will announce the OnePlus 6 later this year.

OnePlus CEO and co-founder Pete Lau said: “OnePlus was born from a simple idea – to give people the best possible smartphone, a beautiful balance of power and design.

“We’ve always worked closely with our community, listening to and implementing feedback and that’s one of the reasons for the success of the OnePlus 5T, so I’d like to thank them for helping us to constantly improve and driving our growth in Europe.”