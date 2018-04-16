Exertis bolsters accessories partners list

The distributor currently partners 300 global technology brands in the UK and has over 11,000 resellers

Exertis has announced the inclusion for three accessories vendors J5, Tzumi and Travel Blue, to its growing portfolio of partners.

Resellers will have access to connectivity solutions, mobile phone accessories and travel accessories from the three vendors respectively.

The Basingstoke-based distributor, part of DCC Group, currently partners 300 global technology brands in the UK. It has over 11,000 resellers, e-commerce operator and retail partners. The firm holds six offices in the UK and Ireland.

Exertis’ financial year ending March 31, 2017 recorded a turnover of £2.69 billion.

Exertis Unlimited commercial director Matthew Balcombe said: “The accessories market continues to grow as consumers look to gain extra value from their devices. With improved connectivity end customers have even greater options to use accessories anytime and anywhere.”

“Our resellers and retailers have a great opportunity to maximise the profitability of a sale by adding accessories that solve day to day issues for users and we have an exciting range that covers pretty much every requirement.”