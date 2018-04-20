Motorola refreshes Moto E and G range

The G range will be available from May priced from £169 whereas the E range will be released in June starting from £119

Motorola has announced five new devices in the G and E ranges at its global launch event in Sao Paolo today (April 20).

In the G line Motorola updates with the G6 (£219), G6 plus (£269) and the G6 play (£169) and the E range has had the E5 (£119) and E5 plus (£149) added to its ranks.

The 5.9-inch G6 plus will be exclusively available from Carphone Warehouse with the 5.7-inch G6 (pictured) available from Vodafone, Amazon, Argos and John Lewis. Consumers will be able to pick up the G6 play from EE, O2, Carphone Warehouse, Tesco, Amazon, Argos and John Lewis and all three devices will be released on May 2.

In the E series, the E5 will be stocked in Carphone Warehouse, Vodafone, Amazon and Argos while the E5 plus is available from Amazon and selected independent resellers from early June.

All devices run Android 8.0 (Oreo) and feature a fingerprint reader and a fast charging battery. Dual cameras can be found on the G6 and G6 plus, utilising a 12MP and 5MP sensors and an 8MP front camera. The G6 play and E5 contain a single 13MP camera module with the E5 plus housing a 12MP snapper.

All G6 devices feature water protection coating supplied by P2i and an 18:9 aspect ratio in varying HD+ screen sizes with the E5 and E5 plus also boasting HD+ screens in the form of 1440 x 720 resolution.