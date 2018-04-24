Sky Mobile add WiFi calling to service

The feature is currently only available for Sony Xperia XZ1 customers



Sky Mobile has announced that is has added Wifi calling to its service to its Sony Xperia XZ1 customers.

The development is only available for users of the Xperia XZ1 and will be added for no extra charge.

Wifi calling allows consumers to make and receive normal phone calls via a WiFi connection when the cellular signal isn’t at its best.

Although only available for Xperia XZ1 customer now, Sky Mobile confirmed that the offer will be introduced for all Android and iPhone users who own devices with the capacity to take calls over WiFi in months to come.