Which?: Vodafone is the worst mobile provider in the UK

The network has come bottom of the list for the seventh year running

Which? have announced that Vodafone is the worst mobile phone provider in the UK according to its latest survey.

The annual customer satisfaction survey of over 3,600 members of the public found that the network has the worst overall customer satisfaction with only one in six people recommending them to a friend.

After sharing the bottom space with Vodafone last year, EE also faired badly, coming in as the second worst network with one in five customers saying that they felt that their monthly bill is too expensive.

Utility Warehouse customers are the most satisfied customers according to the survey, beating out rival giffgaff in the process. Nine out of 10 customers said that they would recommend the mobile provider and eight out of 10 rating its value for money as good or excellent.

Which? managing director of home products and services Alex Neill (pictured) said: “The biggest providers are lagging behind smaller rivals who are doing a better job of giving customers what they want in terms of service and value for money. Customers who are fed up should look to switch provider as soon as they can. ‘

“New reforms will soon mean that mobile customers will be able to switch provider by text message, which we hope will make it quicker and easier for customers to seek a better deal.”

Bug Bears

O2 and Three both out performed the other two operators however Which? found customers with bug bears with both networks with the top complaint from O2 being regarding marketing offers.

Three was found to be considered value for money by customer with 71 per cent of its customer rating it as excellent or good but service was an issue after 30 per cent said they had experienced a very poor signal.

The survey also found that a third of those who have left Three has sought better network coverage from a different provider but despite this, 86 per cent of customer would still recommend Three to a friend of family member.