Wileyfox launch dedicated Windows-powered business phone the Wileyfox Pro

The Wileyfox Pro is available now for £199.99

Wileyfox has launched the Wileyfox Pro, a device that is powered by Windows 10 and the only handset on the market operating on Windows.

The Wileyfox Pro is aimed heavily at B2B markets and will provide customers with monthly security and OS updates up until December 2019. The Wileyfox Pro will also receive the upcoming RS3 update once it is released.

STK and Wileyfox global commercial director Henri Salameh said: “There has been some noise in the market around the future of OS, and we are excited to share that our customers will exclusively be provided with not only the latest RS3 update but ongoing security and patch updates as well.”

Highlighting the strong partnership Wileyfox and Microsoft has, Salameh added: “Our close partnership with Microsoft has allowed us to offer support for our customers through to December 2019.”

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor, the Wileyfox Pro comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The device features a HD screen and an 8MP camera.

In Cortana, the Wileyfox Pro utilises a digital assistant that helps with directions, reminders and any other tasks.

Along with this the device comes built-in with Office apps and OneDrive cloud storage that allows for convenient access away from a computer.

The dedicated business device is available to buy now and is available for £199.99 from the Wileyfox website.