CPW Business chases £1bn sales

Successful integration of Currys PC World customer base crucial to latest stage of growth plans

Carphone Warehouse Business has announced an ambitious programme of growth to double annual revenues to £1bn by 2020.

The airtime provider has moved to new 7,856 square foot offices in Poole, Dorset and will start to process and cross-sell subscribers from both the Carphone Warehouse and Currys PC World customer bases.

Among new the initiatives for partners are an updated portal which is scheduled to launch in a few weeks.

CPW Business B2B business development manager Jim O’Hagan said the company was boosting staff numbers by 30 across all sectors of the business.

He said the £1bn turnover target would be “a stretch” and admitted “it’s not easy to double your business at our kind of level of volume”.

But O’Hagan said that there was a potential to tap into 1.9 million Currys PC World customers who had not bought a phone through CPW Business.

“That is a base that we have never spoken to. So we can achieve growth without even touching our competitors.”

Targets

The airtime provider is already a year into its plans to reach the targets. Crucial to the £1 billion ambition is the success of the soon to-be launched refurbished partner portal and how successful is the integration of Currys PC World’s customer base.

O’Hagan added: “The first year has been about building foundations.

“We have spent a few million on capital projects. These have been mainly on IT systems, and the propositions we have built for our larger customers.

“We’ve moved, we’ve grown our management team and increased the head count in the head office as well.”