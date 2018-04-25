EE commits 200 more 4G sites across Scotland

EE 4G coverage across Scotland is currently 75 per cent

EE will connect 200 more 4G sites across rural Scotland after switching on its 90th in the last 12 months.

Existing sites that provide only 2G will be upgraded as part of the plan. The most recent upgraded sites are Carsphairn, in Dumfries and Galloway, Loch Tarff and Gorthleck in The Highlands, Lamlash, on the Isle of Arran, Sandwick in the Shetland Isles, and Tarland and Ballogie in Aberdeenshire.

Around 16 cubic metres of concrete and 18 tonnes of stone are delivered via helicopter for remote new 4G sites such as Dumfries and Galloway.

Key roads across Scotland are also seeing the benefits of improved coverage, including sections of the A75, A9, A82 and A86.

The operator claims it covers 75 per cent of Scotland’s landmass with 4G speeds. Residents are able to enjoy faster downloads speed, clearer calls and a reliable connection.

EE MD of emergency services network Simon Frumkin said: “Too much of Scotland has been left behind when it comes to mobile technologies. We’re investing across the country to put that right.

“We’ve already built 90 sites that are providing coverage for the first time, and there are more than 200 to go – this is going to revolutionise access to the digital economy across Scotland, and it will provide 4G coverage for the Emergency Services Network.”