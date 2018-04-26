Three adds Snapchat on data free ‘Go Binge’ list

Snap boasts 12 million Snapchat users in the UK, 187 million worldwide

Three has today (April 26) announced social media app Snapchat will no longer consume data for mobile customers.

The popular app is encourages data heavy use through short videos and pictures to interact with other users. Parent company Snap boasts 12 million Snapchat users in the UK, 187 million worldwide according to its Q4 2017 figures.

Customers on monthly and SIM-only plans qualify for Go Binge, as long as data remains.

Snapchat will be the sixth on the roster, after Apple Music was added in October.

Go Binge was launched last year in July with four initial entertainment apps: Netflix, TVPlayer, Apple Music, Deezer and SoundCloud.

An exclusive augmented reality (AR) Snapchat lens will release coinciding the announcement, where Three customers can take pictures and videos with an AR pet called Puggerfly through Snapchat.