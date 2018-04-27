Honor reveals it made an £8 million investment in facial recognition technology for new range

Latest tech was needed to make low-tier products stand out from sub-£200 crowd

Honor has invested nearly £8 million equipping its latest devices, the honor 7C with facial recognition technology.

Honor said that it made the decision to add the technology to ensure the devices would stand out in an already dense sub-£200 market, taking the view that facial recognition was a way to do this.

Honor launched the 7C and 7A earlier this month, costing £169.00 and £139.99 respectively last week after seeing four times as many sale of the Honor View 10 compared to the Honor 8 Pro that it replaced since launching in January.

Dual Camera

Honor also included the first dual camera in a sub-£170 device in its 7C phone which will exclusively be sold through its online retail store, called ‘hi honor’.

The 7A willbe available in Three and Carphone Warehouse as well as being sold in Argos, AO, John lewis by Very.co.uk.

Ambition

Speaking at a briefing before the event, Honor UK sales and marketing director Wilkin Lee said: “To reach our targets we have to grow 100 per cent year on year but we’re still on track with our ambitions to be a top three manufacturer over the next five years.

“We’ve sold the same amount of devices in Q1 than we did the first half of last year so 2018 has already been a very good year for us.”