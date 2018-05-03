iD Mobile launch online forum service for greater convenience to customers

The forum has been created due to customer demand for greater convenience

MVNO operator iD Mobile has launched a new online forum service, the ‘iD Mobile Community’ in a campaign that is designed to help customers with enquiries and drive customers to be ‘community heroes’.

The ‘iD Mobile Community’ will offer customers a platform where they can ask any questions or get answers from both iD Mobile directly and other customers. Customers will also be able to share tips and advice with each other.

iD Mobile has decided to shift towards a digital style customer service as a result of an increasing demand from customers wanting better convenience rather than a more traditional service.

The campaign which will run on Facebook and other owned channels, has been created by digital creative agency AllTogetherNow and focuses around the ‘iD Mobile Guide to becoming an ‘iD Mobile Community Hero’ which is a short recruitment film reaching out to iD Mobile customers to show their heroic side and help each other.

iD Mobile general manager Adam Dunlop said: “We’ve noticed a change in customer preference for self-service, with most of our customers more comfortable online rather than relying on in-store and call centres.”

“Introducing the ‘iD Mobile Community’, we feel that this is a natural go-to place for our customer base and something we can really deliver on.”