LG unveil the G7 ThinQ

New device boasts advanced most advanced processor and improvements to sound, screen and AI

LG has unveiled the latest iteration of its G series flagship range, the LG G7 Thinq.

The new device will be available in blue, red, silver or black however only O2 will be stocking the device, picking up an exclusivity of the blue colour.

Features include a 6.1 inch 1440p screen with a similar notch to the iPhone X and Huawei P20. Other selling points are the dual 16MP standard and superwide angle cameras and IPX68 waterproofing.

Under the screen there is a Snapdragon 845 chipset taking use of either 4GB of 6GB of RAM, powered by a 3,000 mAh battery.

ThinQ

The new device comes with smart artificial intelligence software, predominantly via the camera that can suggest shooting modes or filters when taking a picture.

A dedicated button for the Google Assistant can also be found on the left of the device and the camera can also recognise objects that are on the screen.

uSwitch mobiles expert Ru Bhikha said: “This handset – titled the LG G7 ThinQ – will see LG taking its first step towards integrating smartphones into its ThinQ line of complex AI technology. Being software driven, it will be interesting to see how the smaller battery compares to the G6.”

“LG has also cashed-in on the consumer hype over the edge-to-edge display and dual-lens camera too, giving you crystal-clear display, photos and videos to boot. However, the pay off as ever, is the inclusion of the infamous ‘notch.’”