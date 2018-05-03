TalkTalk broadband worst in customer service for second year running in Ofcom report

Virgin Media had the most satisfied customers

TalkTalk has come last in regulator Ofcom’s customer service report for the second year running.

The report was released today (May 3) and covers six of the UK’s biggest broadband, landline and mobile providers: BT, EE, Plusnet, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media. The report is part of efforts from the regulatory body to get consumers to shop better for services.

Virgin Media had the most satisfied customers, while customers are less likely to recommend TalkTalk’s broadband services, after scoring poorly for reliability and complaints handling.

Overall eight in ten broadband customers (80pc) are satisfied with their service, while 15 per cent have a reason to complain.

A TalkTalk spokesperson said: “We’ve closed down our call centres in India, we have introduced new online tools to help customers resolve issues quickly and conveniently, and we are launching new WiFi routers to strengthen network reliability. All these initiatives are starting to deliver material improvement in satisfaction levels.”