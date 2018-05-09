OnePlus launches upgraded trade-in programme ahead of OnePlus 6 launch

Customers can get up to £245 for old OnePlus smartphones

OnePlus has announced a revamp of its trade-in programme allowing users to trade-in old OnePlus devices for “above market value”.

Trading in the 128GB OnePlus 5 in good condition, can reap up to £245 (£182 – functional condition). The 64GB version trades for £149 (£99), 3T 128GB – £189 (£139), 3T 64GB – £146 (£102), OnePlus 3 – £132 (£88).

The OnePlus 6 will launch on May 16 and is confirmed to include a notch (picture above), Snapdragon 845 processor, 256GB of storage with 8GB of RAM. Last month the manufacturer reported it had sold out the OnePlus 5T on its European online store.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei said: “We involved the Community since we began OnePlus and we’re always looking for new ways to reward our users. The value of smartphone trade-ins can change over time, and we’ve ensured we’ll always offer competitive trade-ins. Our Community have been on an incredible journey with us already and we’re looking forward to launching the OnePlus 6 with them.”