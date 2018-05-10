Bullish Exertis only regards Tech Data as nearest competitor in distribution

The distributor held its annual Plug In partner event at Silverstone Race Circuit last month for 700 attendees

Exertis now claims to be the leading UK distributor and only regards Tech Data as a real competitor.

In an exclusive interview with Mobile News, business development director Simon Woodman said the UK distribution sector is mainly fought over by three players.

These are Exertis, Tech Data and Data Select. Speaking at the distributor’s annual Plug In partner event at Silverstone Race Circuit, Woodman told Mobile News: “Our main competitor is very much Tech Data, which has the direct Apple partnership which gives them a big chunk of change. Then you have Data Select. It’s pretty much focused down to the three of us trying to service the retailers and B2B space, it will be interesting to see what happens in that dynamic as we move through the year.

“I’m not sure what happened to Ingram. We haven’t come across them too much. Brightstar is still cooking with a couple of brands”.

Exertis used the event to reveal its new programme of added services. This follows the acquisition by Exertis last August of refurbishment and logistics group MTR and has enabled Exertis to now offer a cradle to grave service for customers involving every aspect of device acquisition, deployment and recycling.

The distributor is due to release its latest financial figures this month having reported £2.7 billion global revenue for its last financial year. It told the crowd of around 700 dealers and resellers its portfolio now runs to more than 400 brands and a customer bases of more than 45,000 resellers.