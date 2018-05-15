UK Honor 10 launch unveiled at ‘Beauty in AI’ event

Leading smartphone e-brand Honor announced its UK launch of the Honor 10 (£399) last week following its successful launch in China back in April.

The Huawei sub-brand’s flagship mid range smartphone features an Aurora glass body constructed from 15 layers of 3D glass is available in midnight black phantom green, glacier grey and phantom blue.

The Honor 10 boasts a 5.8-inch touchscreen 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 432ppi pixel density, encased by a 2.5D curved piece of glass..

A Kirin 970 chipset with 6GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage accompanies a 3,400mAh battery and a microSD slot.

With a fingerprint scanner sitting under the glass, the mid ranger also offers Artificial intelligence (A.I.) enhanced cameras that can recognise up to 22 different scenes and a series of objects in a single picture so as to optimise settings while you snap.

The cameras also have lighting scenario options for portrait shots and a hybrid 2x zoom. The rear cameras have 24MP and 16MP respectively and the front camera also has 24MP.

The front camera or the “selfie companion” as Honor puts it, supports 3D face recognition, optimises facial details and detects over a hundred facial points to pixel-level

Honor UK Sales and Marketing Director Wilkin Lee said: “The new Honor 10 handset features the latest AI technology and newest camera features. Sleek, easy to use and high-performing; we’re proud to have created a handset that reflects the needs and wants of our customers.”

As of the may 15 The Honor 10 is exclusive to Three UK network on pay monthly advanced plans from £31 per month for 4GB of data or £40 per month for 30GB of data,

From May 17 the Honor 10 is available in Carphone Warehouse, Argos, the Honor online store hihonor.com, Amazon, AO, Very.co.uk and John Lewis.