Virgin to increase bills for 1.6 million customers from July by 3.3 per cent

3.3 per cent increase from Virgin is less than rival networks

Up to 1.6 million Virgin mobile customers will be affected by a 3.3 per cent increase on monthly phone bills from July 2.

Virgin has confirmed the price hike to fall in line with the latest Retail Prices Index (RPI). The changes will affect any pay-monthly Virgin customers that joined before February 2018, however pay-as-you-go customers will not be affected by this.

A further 200,000 people will also receive a RPI related increase and will be affected by any out of allowance changes made by Virgin.

A Virgin spokesperson said: “To continue giving our customers more innovation and fast, flexible plans, we sometimes need to review our pricing.”

“We communicate any changes clearly to our customers and continue to invest to give them even better services.”

Following other network providers increasing prices recently, Virgin will charge less than rival providers. Monthly users with EE were charged an additional 4.1 per cent from March, as O2 and Three customers have been charged four per cent extra and Vodafone 3.6 per cent extra in recent months.

In a statement Virgin confirmed that current customers have the right to cancel penalty free if affected by out of allowance changes. Customers will have 30 days to do so from the date of their price change communication.