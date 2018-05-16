HTC revenue drops 55 per cent year on year as decline continues

HTC revenue once again drops as smartphone sales continue to dry up

HTC has announced that revenue has decreased 55 per cent year-on-year from April 2017 to April 2018.

According to Taiwanese publication Focus Taiwan the 55 per cent drop is a “13 year low” for HTC.

The Taiwanese manufacturer made £220 million (NT$8.8 billion) in revenue in the first quarter of 2018, representing a drop of 43.4 per cent from the Q1 in April 2017 when revenue was at £360 million (NT$14.5 billion).

As well as this HTC has experienced a worse operating loss in 2018 at £130 million (TN$5.2 billion) compared to £59 million (TN$2.4 billion) last year in the same quarter.

HTC has been in decline for a number of years since 2011, when it had 10.7 per cent of the smartphone market share after shipping 2.7 million smartphones in the first quarter. However HTC slipped out of the top five of the market in Q4 to 6.4 per cent according to figures from Statista.

In 2014 and despite the success of the HTC One M8 the market share had slipped to less than two per cent, this off the back of the M8 being awarded ‘Phone of the Year’ by GSMA at Mobile World Congress in the same year.

In September 2017 HTC agreed to an £815 million partnership with Google that has seen staff from HTC work on the Pixel smartphone.

HTC has confirmed the next flagship smartphones will be the U12 and U12 Plus but no release date has been confirmed as of yet.