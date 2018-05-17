HMD Global launches Nokia 8 Sirocco in UK

The top-tier smartphone features in black for £649 prepaid

HMD Global has launched its top-tier smartphone the Nokia 8 Sirocco in the UK today.

The vendor made the announcement today but customers could pick one up since yesterday (May 17). It is available at: Carphone Warehouse, John Lewis, Mobile Phones Direct and Amazon for £649 prepaid in black.

The high-end device features a 5.5-inch quad HD OLED screen and is powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor with 6GB of RAM. Water-resistance is graded at IP67 meaning it can withstand liquid submersion up to 30 metres for half an hour.

There’s no microSD support but internal memory stands at 128GB, while the 3,260mAh battery is not removable. The front facing and rear cameras have famous camera manufacturer Carl Zeiss optics. The main snapper is dual-lens 12MP and front-facer is 5MP.