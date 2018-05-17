Lease Telecom appoints James Phillips as Managing Director

After 25 years at Access Communications Philips makes the move.

The Sussex based Telecoms and smartphone financing specialist Lease Telecom announced the appointment of James Phillips (pictured above) as MD on May 15.

Philips served as MD of Access Communications for 18 years and according to Lease Telecom the appointment is aimed at ‘tightening’ its hold on the technology finance market and build upon its 350 Partners in the Channel.

Since the creation of Lease Telecom in 2014 its given lease provision to Vodafone, Westcoast, Mdee, Data Select and over a hundred Value Added Resellers (VARs).

The priority of financing of mobile hardware has seen Lease Telecom fund in excess of £3 million per calendar month for the indirect Channel.

Phillips said: “I am excited to be a part of the Lease Telecom journey and look forward to bringing over 25 years of market understanding to the table.

“Building upon existing relationships and establishing new ones will be my focus, whilst continuing service levels that are second to none.”