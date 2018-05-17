OnePlus 6 set for May 22 release as smartphone will retail from £469

OnePlus 6 will be OnePlus’ first all-glass design smartphone and will be available on contract exclusively from O2

OnePlus has announced its latest flagship smartphone the OnePlus 6 in London, which is set for release from May 22 and will be available to buy from £469.

The OnePlus 6 comes in mirror black, midnight black and also for a limited time silk white and will operate on OnePlus’ Android operating system, OxygenOS. Available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB, prices will depend on colour and memory size.

OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau said: “With the OnePlus 6, we challenged ourselves to deliver an external design as smooth and elegant as the work we’ve done inside the device.”

“We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished, and we hope our users are too.”

Featuring a 6.28 inch AMOLED 19:9 display, it will be the largest screen a OnePlus smartphone has ever used and the first to utilise an all-glass design both front and back with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, the OnePlus 6 also has 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The device also has the ability to switch between multiple apps running at the same time without lag.

The OnePlus 6 is equipped with a dual camera making use of a 16MP main camera and a 20MP secondary camera.

Another key feature of the OnePlus 6 is the fast charge that OnePlus claim can last users an entire day off of just half an hour charge.

Availability

The OnePlus 6 will be available to buy from OnePlus’ exclusive UK retail partner O2 with prices starting from £40 per month depending on data plan.

O2 director of product and category management Magnus McDonald said: “As the exclusive UK partner for OnePlus we are really excited to be part of another fantastic launch, this time, of the OnePlus 6.”

“We’re proud to yet again bring one of the best phones in the market to O2 customers. We look forward to continue working collaboratively with OnePlus and further building on our successful partnership.”

OnePlus recently introduced a trade-in programme in Europe where customers can trade in old devices, including non-OnePlus phones for greater value when purchasing a OnePlus 6.