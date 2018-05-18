Alcatel launches UK advertising campaign to push 3 Series

The manufacturer will advertise through street placements, online, and social media

Alcatel has launched a nationwide advertising campaign to promote the four device strong Alcatel 3 series.

The UK’s third largest manufacturer in terms of shipment volumes (according to GfK), will advertise through street placements, online, and social media.

Alcatel launched the 3 series at Mobile World Congress in February. The line comprises of four smartphones: the Alcatel 3, Alcatel 3X, Alcatel 3V and Alcatel 3C. An 18:9 aspect ratio display, face unlock and fingerprint sensor feature in all four devices. All four smartphones have a prepaid price below £200.

Mobile News has enquired on availability of the range.

Alcatel UK and Ireland country director William Paterson said: “We are delighted to be number 3 in the UK and am happy we can provide the most exciting smartphone technology to all, that fits with everyone’s budget.

“Currently, it is a hugely competitive market, which has experienced a global drop in sales, possibly due to the longevity of devices, and the additional investment required for consumers to be able to afford new high-end handsets”.