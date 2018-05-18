Three announces it will no longer sell 3G-only handsets

Current 3G customers will still be able to use their devices.

Three has announced that it will become the first UK operator to no longer be selling 3G mobile phones.

The network launched in 2003 with a 3G only service and has 10 million customers.

Customers that are currently using a 3G device, will still be able to use their devices as the operator is only halting the sale of 3G handsets rather than ditching the airwaves.

Dave Dyson, CEO at Three UK, said: “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do as a business and we are therefore continually striving to provide the best possible experience for them on our network. Our research has shown that the customers that are using all the benefits of 4G are happier and enjoying all the benefits of being able to stream, share and snap to their hearts content.

“We recognise that this is a significant milestone for us as a business and for the market, just as the introduction of 3G was at the turn of the century and we are proud to be driving the industry forwards once more.”