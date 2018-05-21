Citycom passes Vodafone tests

Updated Vodafone partnership programme welcome CityCom

London-based business telecoms solutions provider CityCom has been given Vodafone total communications partner status. The deal is expected to boost the reseller’s turnover to £5 million by the end of next year.

The company has expanded from mobile and unified comms products into security and fibre connectivity.

It had to demonstrate to Vodafone “outstanding levels of customer excellence and business operations” to be awarded with total partner status.

The updated partnership programme launched by Vodafone early last year is expected to now give CityCom access to capability training, relationship management, business and marketing support.

MD Vinod Kakkar said: “We are well over half way on our journey. We doubled turnover last year and we’re looking to do the same this year.