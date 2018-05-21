Honor 10 on course to smash sales records of all previous launches

Honor 10 predicted to smash sales with the new Honor 10 released last week.

Honor are expecting its new Honor 10, to sell double the number of its Honor 9 predecessor.

The phone sold out within six hours of launch in Spain. Speaking at the launch of the latest device, Honor president George Zhao said that he was “confident” that latest flagship will outsell the Honor 9, adding that every device since the Honor 7 has seen success in the UK market.

Zhao claimed that Honor experienced revenue and shipment growth in excess of 200 per cent over 2017 and aimed to build on this after striking retail agreements with John Lewis, Very.co.uk, Argos and AO.

Zhao said: “When we launched the Honor 7 in the UK, we collaborated with Hutchison 3. Every year, and every product that Honor brings to