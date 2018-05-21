LG unveils new and improved Q7 range with smartphones expected to land in June

LG will add more premium features to the new mid-range Q7 including; new cameras, AI, audio, IP68 rating and fingerprint sensor

LG has announced the 2018 LG Q7, its latest mid-range smartphone and introduces three new devices in the Q7, Q7 plus and Q7a. It is expected the Q7 will ship into key European markets in June.

Building on the success of the previous Q range, the Q6, the Q7 features a similar 5.5 inch screen with a 18:9 aspect ratio display and makes use of a rounded edge display with a 2.5D Arc Glass design.

Featuring a 5MP front camera with a 100 degree super wide angle lens, users can also make use of portrait mode and the bokeh effect when taking selfies.

Additionally the Q7 implements a smart rear key fingerprint sensor located below the camera lens, allowing for users to easily unlock the phone. The sensor can also act as tool to take screenshots and control the notification bar.

The Q7 range also makes use of the QLens, which has only previously been found on premium LG smartphones. The AI feature allows users to make the most of image recognition, which is particularly helpful with online shopping as it recommends where to buy certain items from.

In terms of sound, the Q7 is the first in its price range to use DTS:X 3D surround sound , while the Q7 plus is equipped with Hi-Fi quad DAC for less distorted sounds when using earphones.

As for memory, Q7 plus offers users 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, while both the Q7 and Q7a come equipped with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. The Q7 will run on Android 8.0 Oreo and has a 3,000 mAh battery.

The Q7 has passed 14 MIL-STD 810G tests which is designed by the United States military to monitor the performance of devices in difficult conditions, with such testing meaning the Q range is a robust smartphone. Along with this the screen is IP68 water and dust resistant.

LG electronics mobile communications senior vice president Ha Jeung-uk said: “Consumers in the market for a balanced smartphone with the latest premium features will find the LG Q7 very hard to resist.”

“With selected features just only recently introduced in our 2018 LG G7 ThinQ, the Q7 is a great combination of features, design, performance and price.”

No price and purchase details has been announced yet and is expected to be at the time of availability.

In terms of colours, the Q7 and Q7 plus will be available in aurora black, Moroccan blue and lavender violet, while the Q7a will only come in Moroccan blue.