O2 to stock Moroccan blue LG G7 ThinQ

O2 has opened pre-orders for the LG G7 Thin Q Moroccan blue which it holds exclusive rights to stock in the UK

The LG flagship will be released in the UK at the end of this month (May 31). It costs £619 prepaid while pay monthly prices start at £37 per month with a £9.99 upfront charge which comes with 1GB data. Those who pre-order can claim a free Star Wars designed case for the LG flagship device.

Artificial intelligence is the main feature of the G7. It also features a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side which is not re-mappable.

The display is 6.1 inches at a resolution of 1440p, housing a similar notch to the iPhone X and Huawei P20. Other selling points are the dual 16MP standard and superwide angle cameras and IPX68 waterproofing.

Under the screen there is a Snapdragon 845 chipset taking use of either 4GB of 6GB of RAM, running with a 3,000mAh battery.