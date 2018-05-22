Avenir Telecom to release Energizer Power Max P20 in June

Power Max P20 can last for a month on standby and 40 hours in talk time

Avenir Telecom has announced the Energizer Power Max P20 is to be released in June with the latest feature phone housing a 4,000 mAh battery which can be used to charge other devices.

The device which focuses heavily on endurance will retail for £29.99 with the powerful battery offering a standby time of a month and 40 hours in talk time.

In terms of memory, the Power Max P20 comes with 32Mb internally which can be expanded by microSD up to 32GB. The feature phone is powered by a Spreadtrum SC6531E processor and 32Mb of RAM.

Other features include: a 2.3-inch display, Threadx operating system, bluetooth and a VGA camera.

At Mobile World Congress in February, Our Perspective the agent company charged with pushing the Energizer brand in the UK, told Mobile News that Avenir aims to ship half a million Energizer smartphones and become a serious contender in the UK market within two years.

The June release continues the push Avenir is making with plans to release 13 Energizer phones in the UK this year. Eurostar Global is distributing the handhelds after reaching agreement with the Marseille-based Avenir earlier this year.

Retailers are yet to be confirmed to stock the handset.