Onecom CEO raises £15,000 for veterans after uphill battles

Onecom CEO Darren Ridge got on his bike to raise £15,000 for the Care after Combat military veterans charity.

Ridge rode 300 miles on the cycling route known as Trafalgar Way which starts in Falmouth, to Cornwall, and finally London. He was accompanied by solutions director James Bannister and finance director Adam Fowler, all three faced 20,000ft of uphill riding.

The route follows the historic journey taken in 1805 by Royal Navy officer Lieutenant John Richard Lapenotiere of HMS Pickle, who landed at Falmouth before travelling to London in a horse-drawn carriage to break the news of Nelson’s victory and death at the Battle of Trafalgar.

Ridge is also the vice president of Care after Combat which supports veterans that face alcohol and substance misuse problems. The Hampshire-based charity also supports veterans to prevent re-offending the law, and is located next to Onecom headquarters.

The Onecom CEO (third from right) said: “I’m pleased to have raised a good sum for Care after Combat, and would like to thank everybody who supported me.”