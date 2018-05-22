O2 slashes 40pc off monthly plans for teachers

Employees of the NHS, police and armed forces already benefiting from O2 Open perks

O2 is offering teachers up to 40 per cent discount on selected airtime plans as part of an expansion of the O2 Open service.

The 40 per cent discount is more than the usual 25 per cent O2 usually offers and is available until July 18.

Now including all state-funded teachers in the UK, discount applies to customers who are on O2 refresh airtime plans from 3GB and above. Any customers on plans below 3GB can receive discounts of 30 per cent instead.

Organisations can give their employees exclusive rewards through O2 Open on items such as phones, tablets and accessories. Already benefiting from this are employees from the NHS, police and armed forces, with new businesses in both the public and private sector signing up regularly.

O2 Open customers can benefit from two discounts, with one for a O2 refresh phone tariff and another for a tablet or mobile broadband tariff.

New and existing O2 customers can share their rewards with family members, with 25 per cent discount on airtime.

Customers can find out if their workplace is registered for O2 Open by texting ‘OPEN’ followed by the company name to 61202. Alternatively customer can visit an O2 store, speak to customer service or talk to the O2 online web chat team.

To redeem the discount teachers can text the code ‘TEACH’ along with either a copy of their payslip or teacher ID card.

Additionally O2 Open customers can receive 20 per cent discount on accessories with proof of employment when visiting and O2 store.