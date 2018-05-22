Whitehead: We can achieve 400,000 sales InMyOpinion

Verve Connect mobile brand, IMO, is aiming to take a 30 per cent share of the pre-paid market in the second half of 2018.

Speaking to Mobile News IMO head of sales and propositions Nigel Whitehead (pictured above) discussed the plans IMO has for the rest of the year and believes IMO will need to sell an estimated 400,000 devices to achieve the 30 per cent pre-paid target.

IMO devices are available to buy from retailers such as Tesco, Carphone Warehouse and Amazon with the brand planning to grow its retail portfolio further.

Whitehead said that Verve Connect is aiming to sign up 60 per cent of all UK retailers and have a customer base of around 750,000 by the end of this year.

Whitehead said: “We’re looking to maintain our retail partner and MVNO presence and growing it further which we’re confident can happen in the second half and also extend this into tier one partners.

“We’re having some interesting conversations at the moment which will hopefully drive us into retail stores, particularly by the end of Q3 and Q4 by the end of this year.”

IMO will be releasing new products in July as the current portfolio comes to an end in the next quarter. Whitehead has labelled the new products as “exciting” and will help to support IMO’s growth.

“We launch our new range of devices in July. We’ve already had strong feedback about them which is why we’re confident of the targets that we’re setting ourselves.”