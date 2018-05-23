Gusto signs major Juice deal with fashion chain

Gusto wins order to supply 250,000 Juice units

Gusto has won a contract with online fashion retailer ASOS to range it’s Juice products from mid June.

Accessories manufacturer Gusto is forecasting to sell 250,000 units through the agreement between June, when the range goes live and the end of the year.

Gusto now adds ASOS to its growing portfolio of retailers in the UK including; Boots, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Urban Outfitters, Dixons Carphone and Halfords.

According to industry analysts GfK, Gusto, under the Juice branding, is the UK market leader for wall chargers and power banks claiming a 16.1 per cent and 11 per cent respectively in December last year.

Gusto grew 45 per cent in sales last year and is forecasting the same figure by the end of the year as the company continues to grow off a strong start to 2018 in which it targets five million shipments.

Welcoming the first fashion retailer that Gusto has partnered with Gusto managing director Jolyon Bennett told Mobile News: “We are delighted to have won a contract with ASOS. We’re the first technology brand of our type to win a technology contract with ASOS.”

“It’s a focused strategy of ours to go into fashion retail because our brands, especially Juice, works so well with fashion partners.”

“I want to build more relationships with more successful retailers, we are focused on driving forward.”