BT launches the UK’s first convergent plan ‘BT Plus’

BT Plus will provide customers with fastest unlimited fibre connection available in their area

BT is launching the UK’s first converged fibre and 4G plan through BT Plus. BT plus will provide customers with BT’s fastest speeds both in and out of home with Keep Connected Promise.

BT Plus is the first product launched as part of a commitment from BT to ensure customers are connected through mobile, broadband and Wi-Fi networks through converged products.

Customers will be provided with the fastest unlimited fibre connection that BT can offer, including ultrafast fibre with an average of 300Mbps and a guarantee of 100Mbps even during peak times.

BT Plus comes with a unique Keep Connected Promise, which entitles customers to free unlimited data within an hour of reporting any faults with their home broadband. As part of this promise BT will also send a free 4G Wi-Fi Mini Hub to arrive the following day, again with unlimited data.

BT managing director of marketing and sales Pete Oliver said: “We know our customers’ lives revolve around being connected at home and on the go, and that it’s a challenge for families to manage all of their mobile and broadband services.”

“We’re launching BT Plus to make it easier for our customers to get the best of fibre and 4G to stay connected wherever they are, and our Keep Connected Promise means that if ever there’s a problem with your broadband- we’ll use 4G to keep your family connected while we fix it.”

Customers will also be given a free upgrade to the fastest 4G speed available for their network and receive superfast and ultrafast fibre speeds from BT. Ultrafast fibre plus comes with 100Mbps speed guarantee, even during peak times which entitles customers to £20 in compensation if the speeds fall below that level.

As well as this BT Plus customers can receive 24/7 dedicated support and an 18 month broadband price freeze.

Available to new and existing BT customers from the BT.com and over the phone and customers can either choose it as a bundle of fibre and mobile together or buy the fibre first and purchase mobile at a later date. Additionally BT Plus fibre will be available through EE stores nationwide.

BT Plus bundles start from £61.99 including ultrafast and superfast fibre plus. Mobile SIM plans start from 1GB (500MB plan with 500MB free) up to 80GB (40GB plan with 40GB free).