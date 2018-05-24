Caudwell top mobile tycoon again says Sunday Times

Former Phones4U boss John Caudwell has once again been named as the UK’s richest mobile phone industry tycoon, according to The Sunday Times’ Rich List.

Although Caudwell quit telecoms 12 years ago with the sale of Phones4U and 20:20 Logistics, and his main interests are now in property, The Sunday Times lists Caudwell under the mobile phones category.

This is probably due to his backing start-up company Unshackled.com, which sells unlocked and SIM-free phones.

Caudwell’s £1.57 billion fortune ranks him as the 87th richest person in the country, so it is no surprise that the next richest mobile industry oligarch is Sir Charles Dunstone at 153 with £918 million. However, this is down by £28 million from one year ago.

Further down the list, the £170 million wealth of Lycamobile founder Subaskaran Allirajah ranks him at 695.

Intercity Technology founder Alan Jackson’s £154 million makes him the fourth mobile phone entrepreneur to make it onto the rich list at number 758.

Jackson set up the company up as Intercity Mobile in 1985. It claims to be the only UK telecoms business to have been awarded the Institute of Customer Service’s ServiceMark, mainly because it doesn’t use call centres.