Honor sells over one million Honor 10 smartphones

The Honor 10 saw sales double what the Honor 9 sold in its first week of launch

Honor has announced today (May 24) its recently launched flagship the Honor 10 has sold over one million units globally.

The Honor 10 was launched in China last month (April 19) and then Europe last week (May 15).

The manufacturer claimed the Honor 10 sold twice as much compared to the Honor 9 in its first week of launch, on its online store.

A week after launch the manufacturer announced it had sold out the device a week after its European launch. The blue version of the device sold out in six hours in Spain upon release.

Around 89,000 Honor social media subscribers took a €30 discount from a social media deal that brought the price down to €369.90.

In the UK the smartphone costs £399.99 prepaid and is also available on contract at Carphone Warehouse and Three.

The Honor 10’s standout feature is the integrated artificial intelligence (AI) which is used automatically in the dual-lens 24MP and 16MP rear camera. Using AI the smartphone can recognise 22 different shots including: food, sky and pets.

Other features include: a 15 layered 3D glass body, 3,400mAh battery, screen notch, fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

Honor president George Zhao said: “We’re delighted at fans’ reaction to our new flagship device. We are always listening to our fans and we co-created the Honor 10 taking on board their feedback”.