HTC unveils flagship U12+

Latest device features a dual camera that has taken second spot on the DxOMark rating in front of the Huawei P20 and Google Pixel 2 and behind the P20 Pro

HTC has unveiled its latest flagship device the HTC U12+.

The new device retains the Edge Sense, ‘Squeezable’ technology that allows users to map a squeeze of the phone to a particular function on an app or the device itself and comes in black, red or blue.

On the rear is the 2x optical or 10x digital zoom using a 12MP wide angle lens and a 16MP telephoto camera. The rear camera is capable to shooting in 4K quality video and has the second highest DxOMark rating in the industry after the Huawei P20 Pro.

Under the six inch Super LCD Quad HD+ screen there is a Snapdragon 845 processor utilising 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage powered 3,500 mAh battery.

Availability is yet to be announced.