Pangea MD bags sales award

Pareto Law award Pangea managing director Dan Cunliffe (pictured above) for ‘outstanding success’

Leading sales training and recruitment company Pareto Law have awarded Pangea managing director Dan Cunliffe for continued success in sales and establishing Pangea as a leading IoT connectivity and solution provider.

The ‘Grad to Great’ award recognises the those who have trained with Pareto Law and progressed to hit industry milestones. The award celebrates Cunliffe’s achievements since co-founding Pangea three years ago.

Cunliffe said: “I was working as a programmer when I got a call to join Pareto in 2007. Back then, I really didn’t know what sales was about. In South Africa, the whole idea of sales was like being a car salesman.

“Pareto taught me that sales is actually about business development and talking to people to really understand what they need. For that, I’m really grateful, and I’m humbled by the award.”

In December last year Pangea announced its 100th Partner hitting projected targets six months early, thus adjusting forecasted growth aiming to double this figure during 2018.

Speaking with Mobile News Pangea sales director Bernie McPhillips said: “I see no reason why we couldn’t double the size of our partner channel in 2018.

“The market is so vast and the array of partners with a willingness to work with Pangea is unprecedented in my experience.”