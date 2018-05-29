Three appoints new CCO and CFO

The role changes will become effective from June 1

Three chief commercial officer Grant Stevenson has stepped down from his role and replaced by Richard Woodward (pictured), while Darren Purkis is promoted to chief financial officer from his deputy role.

The role changes will become effective from Friday (June 1). Three said in a statement that from today, “The commercial activities of the business will now be combined into a single unit under Richard, who will be responsible for delivery of all of Three’s margin and channel activities”.

Stevenson spent 18 months in the role, departing due to family reasons, and will return to Australia. Prior to Three UK he was senior advisor for Hutchinson Whampoa for two years and Three Scandinavia CFO from 2012 to 2014. He held several director roles in over four years at Vodafone Hutchinson Australia between 2007 to 2011, departing in the dual role; director of strategy and integration, and deputy CFO.

Woodard who steps into the CCO role spent over eight years as CFO since 2010. He also held the role at Three’s Scandinavian business for three year and a half years until 2009.

New CFO Darren Purkis sees a step up from his deputy CFO position. He has spent nine years with the operator. Prior to Three he was finance director at Warehouse Fashions and has held finance roles for Borders Books, Kingfisher plc and Marks & Spencer Group.