Pangea hires Nicola Mercer as IoT channel partner manager

Mercer has over 20 years of experience in the telecommunications industry

Pangea has appointed Nicola Mercer (pictured) as IoT channel partner manager to continue its drive for service excellence and business growth.

She is tasked with supporting partner management and business development for the London-based IoT specialist.

Mercer has over 20 years of experience in telecommunications industry notably having spent seven years with O2 in a number of senior management positions. She was tasked with developing new lines of revenue for telecommunications partners, establishing marketing strategies, and growing relationships.

Mercer spent two years at multinational conglomerate Honeywell as enterprise account manager, then over a year with M2M specialist ASL Holdings.

Commenting on her appointment, Mercer said: “The rapid rate in which the Channel moves forward—from my early days of selling mobile phones, complete with all the limitations of XDAs and Blackberrys, right through to the recent explosion of IoT—encapsulates why I embrace working within telecoms industry.”

“Joining the Pangea team marks an exciting start of a new journey, and I wholeheartedly share their belief that best approach to supporting end to end IoT solutions is through partnership.”

Pangea MD Dan Cunliffe added: “Nicky has amassed a great wealth of experience around business development, and I’m in no doubt that our partners will benefit immensely from having her on the team.”

“She’s a very strong leader, brings plenty of enthusiasm, and will be key in helping our partners make the most of the IoT opportunity.”