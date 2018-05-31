HMD Global expand portfolio with trio of Android Nokia smartphones

Nokia 2.1 (middle) to be released in June, with 5.1 (left) and 3.1 (right) devices set for July release

HMD Global has continued to grow its portfolio of Nokia phones with the announcement of the Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1 smartphones.

The trio will offer the latest Google services such as Google Assistant and provide users with an up-to-date Android experience with Android One for the 5.1 and 3.1 and Android Go for the 2.1.

HMD Global chief product officer Juho Sarvikas said: “We are encouraged by the response that we are getting to our products. It is our constant endeavour to enhance the experience to better suit the everyday needs of our fans.

“With this range, we deliver larger screens, enhanced performance across our range with processor upgrades offering up to 50 per cent higher performance while maintaining the perfect balance with power consumption and stunning designs.”

Nokia 5.1

The Nokia 5.1 features a high resolution 5.5 inch full HD screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by a 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P18 octa-core processor.

In terms of camera, the 5.1 comes equipped with a 16MP rear camera with phase detection auto-focus and a wide-angle front camera.

Nokia has altered the location of the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phone, allowing for users to unlock the phone easier with an index finger.

The 5.1 is available with 2GB storage and 16GB RAM, or 3GB storage and 32GB RAM.

Customers will have the option of three colours; copper, tempered blue and black, which will be available a few weeks after release. The 5.1 will be released globally in July.

Nokia 3.1

The Nokia 3.1 comes with a 5.2 inch HD screen and a 2.5D curved display that is protected by damage resistant Corning Gorilla Glass.

Powered by a MediaTek 6750 and octa-core chipset, the 3.1 is 50 per cent more powerful than the previous Nokia 3.

Featuring a 13MP main camera, the 3.1 is available with either 2GB storage and 16GB RAM or 3GB storage and 32GB RAM.

The device will come in three different colours; blue and copper, black and chrome and white and iron and will be released in June.

Nokia 2.1

The Nokia 2.1 boasts a 4,000mAh battery that can last two days and also features dual front-facing stereo speakers.

With a HD display 20 per cent bigger than the previous generation, the 5.5 inch HD screen is designed for users to watch videos. The 2.1 comes equipped with a 5MP front facing camera and 8MP rear camera.

An upgraded Snapdragon 425 64-bit processor allows for a faster performance by 50 per cent.

Three colours are again available with blue and copper, blue and silver and grey and silver the options for customers with the smartphone set for release in July.

Availability in the UK has yet to be announced.