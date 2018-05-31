HTC launches Desire 12+ in UK

It is available now from the HTC retail website in black and silver

HTC has released the HTC 12+ in the UK which will retail for for £199 prepaid.

The mid to low range device is available in black and silver from the HTC retail website. Those who sign up to the manufacturer’s loyalty programme – HTC Club – will receive a 10 per cent discount (£179.10).

Mobile News has reached out to HTC to enquire availability elsewhere.

The 6-inch display has an 18:9 aspect ratio usually seen in more expensive smartphones. Under the hood is the Snapdragon 450 with 3GB of RAM. Internal memory is 32GB which can be supported by a microSD card.

Main snapper has a dual system with 12MP and an additional 2MP lens. The front-facing camera is 8MP and capable of 1080p recording.

It runs Android Oreo 8.o with the HTC Sense overlay. HTC Sense Companion features ‘Smart Alarms’, it syncs and responds to events added to the calendar.

Other features include: rear-facing fingerprint sensor, 2,965mAh battery and a microUSB port.