Samsung partners with Babylon to offer users AI consultations in the UK

‘Ask an Expert’ is available now within the Samsung health app

Samsung has partnered with digital healthcare provider Babylon to introduce ‘Ask an Expert, powered by Babylon’ to offer live video doctor appointments and symptom checks to users.

The Babylon service is available within the Samsung health app and is compatible with Samsung Galaxy mobile devices.

In terms of prices, full membership access to unlimited appointments with Babylon doctors is £50 per year, while one-off appointments cost £25.

Users will be able to book video appointments with certified doctors 24/7, obtain medical advice and can manage and order prescriptions online as a result of Babylon’s artificial intelligence (AI) within the app.

As well as this users can check their symptoms and receive information regarding physical health, common ailments and symptoms directly to their phone.

Samsung UK head of technology and services Kyle Brown said: “Now our customers will be able to look after their health from wherever they are – whether it’s checking a symptom or talking to a doctor- all within a few simple taps.”

“The availability of the Babylon service within the app is another milestone for Samsung as we move towards a more connected, healthy world.”

Babylon founder and CEO Dr. Ali Parsa commented: “Babylon’s mission is to make healthcare accessible and affordable and to put it into the hands of everyone on Earth.”

“Samsung’s vision for empowering individuals and transforming healthcare, partnered with the company’s illustrious history of technological innovation, constant focus on customer satisfaction and truly global reach makes it a perfect fit with our values and mission.”