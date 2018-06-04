ASUS takes wraps off ‘ROG’ gaming smartphone with fan cooling

The high spec smartphone has a vapour cooling system to prevent overheating

ASUS has unveiled the world’s first vapour cooled smartphone, the gaming-focused ASUS ROG, at Computex 2018 in Taipei.

Cooling systems are usually seen in high-end gaming computers to prevent overheating, when pushed to high limits. The high spec ROG will land in the UK this year, Mobile News has enquired for availability and price.

Under the hood is the top 2.96GHz octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor, the fastest in Qualcomm’s line, with an Adreno 630 graphics processing unit. The ROG also has 8GB of RAM.

Activating the smartphones top performance mode is done by squeezing the side activating ‘X Mode’.

The 6-inch display has a refresh rate of 90Hz meaning it can refresh 90 times per second for smooth animations. It is an OLED panel with a resolution of 2160 x 1080.

Other features include: a 4,000mAh battery, headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-front facing speakers.

Taiwanese manufacturer ASUS also launched accessories alongside including: a gamepad, dock and clam-shell device for a dual-display set up.