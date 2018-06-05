EE to launch UK’s first 5G trial in London Tech City in October

EE aims to be the first operator in the UK to launch 5G

EE will switch on the UK’s first live 5G trial at London’s Tech City in October, as EE customers and businesses will be connected to 5G for the first time.

In total 10 5G sites will be trialled around London’s Tech City, where five businesses and five homes will have the chance to get connected using new technology such as prototype 5G broadband devices. EE will be using social media to find participants for the UK’s first ever 5G trial.

The aim of the 5G trial is to provide the highest speed mobile data connections, including in some of the most densely populated urban environments.

With ambitions to become the UK’s first operator to launch 5G, EE will be building the new network on top of its existing 4G network which has won awards for fastest speeds and widest coverage.

Minister for Digital Margot James said: “We want the UK to be a global leader in 5G as part of our ambition to create a world-leading digital economy that works for everyone.”

“Together with the Government’s own test beds and trials programme, industry initiatives like this will help deliver the benefits of this new revolutionary technology to businesses and consumers across the UK.”

BT consumer business CEO Marc Allera added: “This live trial is a big step forward in making the benefits of 5G a reality for our customers, and in making sure that the UK is at the front of the pack for 5G technology.”

“5G is a fundamental part of our work to build a converged, smart network that keeps our customers connected to the things that matter most.”