MVNO market innovation helps to put iD Mobile in sight of million

Data flexibility is at the heart of latest drive just three years from launch

iD Mobile is targeting one million customers within the next 12 months, three years after the MVNO launched.

Currently serving over 800,000 customers in the UK, iD Mobile, which is owned by Carphone Warehouse, focuses around flexibility and control of data. The concept was built from customer pain points that weren’t being addressed.

Much of the growth has been down to innovations iD Mobile has made in the MVNO market. In 2016, iD Mobile became the first MVNO in the UK to provide a free data rollover service, followed in 2017 by launching a data cushion that gives customers additional emergency data.

iD Mobile managing director Adam Dunlop said: “We want to get to a million within the next 12 months that would be huge for us and a big milestone.

“Although the market is competitive and customer preferences are changing, if we get the service delivery and proposition right there is a huge growth opportunity for us.”

Ambitions

Most recently in January 2018 iD Mobile also became the first UK MVNO to launch WiFi calling for customers.

Dunlop insists iD Mobile will continue to focus around offering customers the best value possible and this is important for the ambitions of hitting a million customers.

With the half a million milestone broken in January 2017, Dunlop said: “Our growth rate since launch has been linear which is really pleasing because the market has become more competitive since we launched.

“We want to reach a stage where data with iD Mobile is more valuable than data with other networks because of what you can do and how flexibly it can be used.”