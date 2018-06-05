Superdrug launches MVNO on Three network

Only members holding the Superdrug Health and Beautycard will be able to sign up for the MVNO service

Three and health and beauty retailer Superdrug have partnered up to launch a new MVNO called Superdrug Mobile.

The deal forms part of Three’s multi-brand strategy to incrementally target segment opportunities outside of the Three brand.

Only members holding the Superdrug Health and Beautycard will be able to sign up for the MVNO service. Superdrug reports 12 million active members on its loyalty scheme.

Tariffs are contract-free offering 4GB of data, unlimited calls, and text. All for £10 per month and can be bought at all 807 UK stores and online from June 20.

Customers are able to top up their allowance by paying £2 for an additional 1GB, £3 for an additional 2GB and £5 for an additional 4GB.

Loyalty card members will receive double points when buying goods if they are a Superdrug Mobile customer.

Superdrug Mobile marks the fourth provider to piggyback off the Three network next to its own MVNO; SMARTY, and communications provider Gamma.