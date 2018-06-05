Zhang unveils his plans as he settles into Huawei UK top job

Newly-appointed Huawei UK managing director Anson Zhang (pictured above) up for the challenge

Zhang is “determined” to grow the manufacturer in the UK market following his recent appointment.

Zhang was appointed last month and was giving his first media interviews since taking up the UK hot seat.

He joined the manufacturer in 2009 as director of the consumer business group in Finland before taking charge in the same role in Poland for four years since 2011.

He was then promoted to MD in the Czech Republic in January last year. Speaking to Mobile News at the

Shangri La Hotel in London, Zhang also revealed the manufacturer’s latest P20 range is its most successful selling range so far, outstripping milestones set by the P9 and P10 lines. He refused to disclose shipment figures.

“This year you will see Huawei determination in the market. The P20 Pro has sold very well. It’s already performing better than our past ranges.”

At the P20 launch, Huawei revealed it aims to ship 20 million units globally in the next 12 months.

The manufacturer is currently the third largest manufacturer in the UK and globally according to analyst firmIDC, taking 8.5 per cent and 9.2 per cent market share respectively.

Zhang aims to push the Huawei brand further into the UK consciousness and will do so by striking partnerships to push the brand further.

“The UK market is one of the most important strategic points in Europe. The challenge is to get the British public to believe in Huawei and buy our products, this is a major responsibility of mine.

We have the people, tools and skills to achieve this.”